The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
July 14
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:39 a.m. on Joe Little Road near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2013 Buick, driven by Melinda W. Johnson, traveled east on Joe Little Road. The vehicle crossed the centerline and departed the roadway to the left, striking a creek embankment. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $8,000, and it was not considered drivable. Johnson was issued a citation for reckless driving.
July 15
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:08 a.m. on N.C. 88 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2016 Ford, driven by Darrel D. Hamilton, traveled east on N.C. 88. A 2002 Toyota, driven by Christopher L. Pearson, traveled west on N.C. 88. While the Ford attempted to turn left onto Wagoner Access Road, both vehicles collided in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to both vehicles was $3,200 each, and both vehicles were considered drivable. Hamilton was issued a citation for unsafe movement.
July 16
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:34 p.m. on West Buffalo Road near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2002 Kia, driven by Zackary D. Jones, traveled east on West Buffalo Road. The Kia departed the roadway to the right and collided with a 1972 Ford, owned by Franklin G. Lowe. The Ford was unattended and parked on private property. The estimated cost of damage to the Kia was $450. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $300. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Jones was issued a citation for a safe movement violation.
July 17
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:55 a.m. on Mill Creek Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2011 Dodge, driven by Steven J. Yow, and a 2006 Jaguar, driven by Christine Y. Goodwin, both traveled west on Mill Creek Road. While the Dodge attempted to turn left, the Jaguar was passing the Dodge. Both vehicles collided in the roadway, and the Jaguar collided with two mailbox posts before coming to rest on the left side of the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to both vehicles was $8,000 each, and both vehicles were not considered drivable. Yow was issued a citation for a safe movement violation.
July 18
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:30 a.m. on N.C. 88 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 1997 Toyota, driven by an unknown driver, traveled east on N.C. 88. The vehicle traveled left of center, departed the roadway and collided with an embankment. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $500, and the vehicle was considered drivable.
July 20
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:39 p.m. on N.C. 163 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2017 Dodge, driven by Gregory J. Burghardt, was attempting to make a left turn onto N.C. 163. A 2016 Honda, driven by Randy D. Bowers, traveled east on N.C. 163 and struck the Dodge as it was turning onto the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $2,000, and the vehicle was considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $6,500, and the vehicle was not considered drivable. Burgardt was issued a citation for failing to yield.
