The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Sept. 14
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:43 a.m. on Roe Hunt Road near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2016 Jeep, driven by Sandra J. Spooner, traveled east on Roe Hunt Road. The vehicle crossed the centerline, departed the roadway to the left, struck a tree and collided with a fence. The report said Spooner left the scene after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $6,500, and it was not considered drivable. Spooner was issued a citation for failure to report and left of center.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:20 p.m. on N.C. 16 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2007 Subaru, driven by Emma M. Aldridge, and a 2015 Nissan, driven by Jeffrey J. Tracey, both traveled north on N.C. 16. The Nissan slowed for traffic ahead, and the Subaru collided with the Nissan in the rear after failing to reduce speed. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $3,500. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $2,500. Both vehicles were not considered drivable. Aldridge was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
Sept. 15
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:48 p.m. on J.E. Gentry Road near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 1994 Ford, driven by Chadwin T. Miller, traveled west on J.E. Gentry Road. A 2009 Nissan, driven by Gerald W. Stevens, traveled east. The Ford crossed the centerline and struck the Nissan. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $250. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $1,000. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Miller was issued a citation for left of center and exceeding safe speed.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 8 p.m. on N.C. 163 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2018 Ford, driven by Brandon I. Lane, and a 2009 Kawasaki, driven by Luke A. Miller, both traveled west on N.C. 163. The Kawasaki attempted to make a left turn onto Idlewild Road and was struck by the Ford. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $1,500, and it was considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Kawasaki was $4,500, and it was not considered drivable. Lane was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
