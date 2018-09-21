The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Sept. 10
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:47 a.m. on N.C. 163 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2010 Toyota, driven by Quentin T. Brannan of West Jefferson, was traveling east on N.C. 163. The vehicle departed the road on the right and collided with a guardrail. The vehicle then traveled down an embankment and collided with several trees. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $5,000, and the vehicle was not considered drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7 p.m. on N.C. 163 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2000 Dodge, driven by Hal C. Lackey of West Jefferson, was traveling west on N.C. 163, while a 1982 Toyota, driven by Jessica L. Hoffman of Fleetwood, was traveling east on N.C. 163. The Dodge was attempting to turn left, and the driver of the Dodge did not see the Toyota, colliding with the vehicle in the intersection. The estimated costs of damage were $2,900 to the Dodge and $2,500 to the Toyota. Neither vehicle was considered drivable. Hoffman was issued citations for driving while license revoked and no insurance.
Sept. 11
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:15 a.m. in a private drive at 175 Edwin Blevins Road near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2007 Buick, driven by Billy W. Dickens of Lansing, was traveling north on the private driveway at 175 Edwin Blevins Road. A 2012 Ford was parked on the shoulder of Edwin Blevins Road. The Buick collided with the Ford. The estimated costs of damage were $3,500 to the Buick and none to the Ford. Both vehicles were considered drivable.
A three-vehicle accident: occurred at 8 a.m. on U.S. 221 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2014 Mini, driven by Courtney O. Miller of West Jefferson, was traveling south on U.S. 221 with a 2014 GMC, driven by Randy F. Lewis of Crumpler, and a 2013 Ford, driven by Patricia E. Paolino of Lansing. The GMC and the Ford stopped in the travel lane. The Mini failed to reduce speed and collided with the rear of the GMC. As a result, the GMC collided with the rear of the Ford. The estimated costs of damage were $6,000 to the Mini, $2,500 to the GMC and $2,500 to the Ford. The GMC and the Ford were considered drivable, but the Mini was not. Miller was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
Sept. 12
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:11 p.m. on Beaver Drive near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2007 Nissan, driven by Lauren H. Eldreth of Crumpler, was traveling north on Beaver Drive. The vehicle struck a deer in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $2,000, and the vehicle was not considered drivable.
A three-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:53 a.m. on U.S. 221 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2016 Honda, driven by Sarah H. Owens of West Jefferson, was traveling northeast on U.S. 221 with a 2002 Toyota, driven by Faith B. Moretz of West Jefferson, and a 2016 Subaru, driven by Darlene D. Deyton of Fleetwood. The Toyota and Subaru stopped in the travel lane. The Honda failed to reduce speed and collided with the Toyota. As a result, the Toyota collided with the Subaru. The estimated costs of damage were $1,000 to the Honda, $4,000 to the Toyota and $2,000 to the Subaru. The Honda and the Subaru were considered drivable, but the Toyota was not. Owens was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
