The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Nov. 9
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:54 p.m. on N.C. 16 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2010 Ford, driven by Stanley J. Smith, traveled north on N.C. 16 and struck a deer in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $2,500, and it was considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:05 p.m. on N.C. 88 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2018 Audi, driven by David A. Pennell, traveled west on N.C. 88 and struck a deer in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $4,500, and it was not considered drivable.
Nov. 13
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:20 a.m. on N.C. 16 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2001 Toyota, driven by Bethany F. Council, traveled south on N.C. 16 and struck a deer in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $3,500, and it was considered drivable.
Nov. 14
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:01 a.m. on Idlewild Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2017 Subaru, driven by Jonathan C. Mash, traveled south on Idlewild Road and struck a deer in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $5,500, and it was considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:50 p.m. on Silas Creek Road near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2018 Freightliner, driven by Mohamud H. Abdibahman, traveled south on Silas Creek Road. The vehicle’s trailer traveled left of center and off the roadway to the left. The vehicle collided with a guard rail and came to rest. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $500, and it was considered drivable. Abdibahman was issued a citation for left of center.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:36 p.m. on Windy Hill Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2016 Toyota, driven by Teresa G. Stevens, traveled west on Windy Hill Road. The vehicle ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, then crossed the centerline again. The vehicle then ran off the road to the right and struck an embankment. The report noted that the driver said she swerved to miss a deer. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $4,000, and it was not considered drivable. Stevens was issued a citation for failing to maintain lane control.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:15 p.m. on N.C. 194 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2020 Freightliner, driven by Moke Paug, traveled north on N.C. 194. The vehicle departed the roadway to the right and struck a guard rail with its trailer. There was no estimated cost of damage to the vehicle. Paug was issued a citation for lane control.
