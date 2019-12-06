The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Nov. 23
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:35 p.m. on Deep Ford Road near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 1996 Dodge, driven by Donald Comer, was traveling east on Deep Ford Road. The Dodge traveled off of the roadway to the right and struck a bridge rail end. the Dodge came to a rest against the bridge on the shoulder of the roadway. The estimated cost of damage was $4,000 to the Dodge, which was not considered drivable. Comer was issued a citation for driving while intoxicated.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:25 p.m. on U.S. 221 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2005 Ford, driven by Tanner Neaves-Underwood, was traveling south on U.S. 221. The Ford ran off the road to the right. The Ford then struck a power pole. The Ford rolled over on its top. The Ford came to final rest facing south on the right shoulder with the power pole laying on vehicle. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $8,500, it was not considered drivable. Neaves-Underwood was issued a citation for unsafe speed for conditions.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:44 p.m. on N.C. 88 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 1999 Toyota, driven by Pedro Barbosavaltierra, was traveling west on N.C. 88. A 2008 Toyota, driven by Elzie Stanley, was traveling east on N.C. 88. The 1999 Toyota crossed the centerline and struck the 2008 Toyota. Both vehicles came to a rest near the area of impact on the road. The estimated costs of damages were $5,000 to the 1999 Toyota, which was not considered drivable, and $4,000 to the 2008 Toyota. Barbosavaltierra was issued citations for driving left of center and driving while intoxicated.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8 p.m. on Cranberry Springs Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2005 Chevrolet, driven by Logan Worley, was traveling east on Cranberry Springs Road. The Chevrolet ran off the roadway to the right and struck an embankment. The Chevrolet came to a rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $1,500, it was not considered drivable.
Nov. 25
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:20 a.m. on N.C. 194 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2016 Ford, driven by Luke Watson, was traveling north on N.C. 194. A 2010 Subaru, driven by Megan McGrady, was traveling south on N.C. 194. The Ford attempted to make a left turn onto a private drive. The Ford and the Subaru collided in the roadway. Following the collision, the Subaru came to a rest in the center of the roadway facing south. The Ford came to a controlled stop in the private drive. The estimated costs of damages were $6,000 to the Ford and $6,500 to the Subaru, which was not considered drivable. Watson was issued a citation for failure to yield.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:42 p.m. on Carson Woods Road near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2013 Honda, driven by Sarah Badger, was traveling west on Carson Woods Road. The Honda crossed the centerline, ran off to the left and struck a guardrail. The Honda came to a rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $2,000, and it was not considered drivable.
Nov. 26
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:08 p.m. on N.C. 16 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2008 Pontiac, driven by Ever Pavon, was traveling west on N.C. 19. Pavon failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of N.C. 16 and Trading Post Road. The Pontiac struck a 2017 Nissan, driven by Mildred Richards, in the intersection. The Nissan then traveled off the roadway to the right and came to rest on the right side of the N.C. 16 facing south. The Pontiac came to a rest in the roadway facing west. The estimated costs of damages were $5,000 to the Pontiac and $20,000 to the Nissan, neither vehicle was considered drivable. Pavon was issued citations for failing to stop at a stop sign and not having a driver's license.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:01 p.m. on Tom. Fowler Road near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2008 Pontiac, driven by Ashley Laws, was traveling north on Tom Fowler Road. A 2011 Hyundai, driven by Sandra Fajardo Ramos, was traveling south on Tom Fowler Road. The Pontiac crossed the centerline and struck the Hyundai. Both vehicles came to a rest near the area of impact. The estimated costs of damage were $1,500 to the Pontiac and $2,000 to the Hyundai, which was not considered drivable. Laws was issued a citation for driving left of center.
Nov. 27
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:05 p.m. on Anderson Hill Road near Lansing. According to the wreck report, a 2015 Ford, driven by Linda Powers, was traveling west on Anderson Hill Road. A fallen tree blocked the entire roadway. The Ford collided with and traveled over the fallen tree. After the collision, the Ford was stopped on the roadway near the shoulder. The estimated cost of damage was $1,500 to the Ford, which was not considered drivable.
Nov. 28
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:24 a.m. on Big Laurel Road near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, an unknown vehicle with an unknown driver was traveling north from a private driveway onto Big Laurel Road, attempting to turn right and travel east. A 2007 Saturn, driven by Mitchell Roark, was traveling west on Big Laurel Road. The unknown vehicle traveled left of center and collided with the Saturn. The Saturn lost control, traveled left of center and off the roadway to the left. The Saturn collided with a rock face and came to a rest on Big Laurel Road. The unknown vehicle left the scene. The estimated cost of damage was $4,500 to the Saturn, which was not considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:22 p.m. on N.C. 194 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2020 Toyota, driven by Wanda Holder, was traveling south on N.C. 194. A dog entered the roadway in front of the Toyota. The Toyota struck the dog in the roadway. Following the collision, the Toyota was moved to the shoulder of the roadway before the investigating officer arrived. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota, which was considered drivable, was $500.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:17 p.m. on N.C. 88 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2005 Mazda, driven by Jason Shaw, was traveling east on N.C. 88. The Mazda ran off the right shoulder and struck a ditch. The Mazda overturned and came to a rest on its top on the shoulder of N.C. 88. The estimated cost of damage to the Mazda was $7,000, it was not considered drivable. Shaw was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
Nov. 29
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:37 p.m. on Bare Road near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2001 Toyota, driven by Kirk Figan, was traveling west on Bare Road. As a vehicle approached from the opposite direction, the Toyota moved to the right shoulder. The soft shoulder gave way and the Toyota traveled down the embankment. The Toyota rolled over onto its right side and collided with several trees and came to a final rest. The estimated cost of damage was $3,600 to the Toyota, which was not considered drivable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.