The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Oct. 19
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:43 a.m. on N.C. 88 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2003 Toyota, driven by Joshua D. Kalinowski, traveled west on N.C. 88. The vehicle lost control and traveled through the intersection at N.C. 194, traveling across the intersection and overturning in a ditch on the shoulder of N.C. 194. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $3,000, and it was not considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:52 a.m. on Frank Dillard Road near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2013 Ram, driven by Dentise D. Houck, traveled southwest on Frank Dillard Road and swerved to avoid a deer, striking a mailbox. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $4,000. The wreck report noted that the information included was based entirely on the statement provided to the investigating officer by the driver.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:06 p.m. on U.S. 221 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 1998 Jeep, driven by Alvin L. Calhoun, traveled south on U.S. 221. The vehicle departed the roadway to the left and overturned. It then collided with a tree and fence, where it came to rest. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $3,000, and it was not considered drivable. Calhoun was issued a citation for DWI and lane control.
Oct. 23
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:11 p.m. on U.S. 221 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2002 Chevrolet, driven by Penny R. Duvall, and a 2016 Chevrolet, driven by Gregory S. Peterman, both traveled south on U.S. 221. The 2002 Chevrolet traveled into the left turn lane at the intersection of Ashe County High School Drive while the 2016 Chevrolet remained in the southbound lane. The 2002 Chevrolet then merged back into the southbound lane and struck the other vehicle. The estimated cost of damage to the 2002 Chevrolet was $2,500. The estimated cost of damage to the other vehicle was $3,500. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Duvall was issued a citation for failure to yield.
Oct. 24
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:16 p.m. on Idlewild Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2016 GMC, driven by Anthony P. Osborne, traveled south on Idlewild Road and struck a deer in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $2,500, and it was considered drivable.
Oct. 25
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:30 p.m. on State Road 1358 near Lansing. According to the wreck report, a 2006 Dodge, driven by Lonnie L. Price, traveled south on S.R. 1358. The vehicle crossed the centerline, departed the roadway to the left and overturned. The driver and right rear passenger of the vehicle were ejected. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $4,000, and it was not considered drivable. Price was issued a citation for left of center, DWI, exceeding safe speed and no seatbelt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.