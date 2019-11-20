The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Nov. 2
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:16 a.m. on N.C. 194 near Warrensville. According to the wreck report, a 2006 Toyota, driven by Sandra R. Blevins, attempted to make a left turn onto N.C. 88 from N.C. 194 while traveling south. A 2015 Ram, driven by Thomas P. Roberts, traveled west on N.C. 88. The Toyota collided with the Ram in the intersection. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $4,000, and it was not considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Ram was $3,000 and it was considered drivable. Blevins was issued a citation for safe movement violation.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:38 p.m. on West Buffalo Road near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2007 Subaru, driven by Christopher M. Gentry, traveled west on West Buffalo Road. The vehicle departed the roadway to the right, traveled back onto the roadway, crossed the centerline and traveled off the roadway to the left. The vehicle then overturned and came to rest. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $6,500 and it was not considered drivable. Gentry was issued citations for DWI and left of center.
Nov. 3
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:41 p.m. on Boggs Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2003 Ford, driven by Brittanie K. Shepherd, traveled west on Boggs Road. The vehicle departed the roadway to the right, striking a ditch and then an embankment before coming to rest. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $995, and it was not considered drivable.
Nov. 4
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 8 a.m. on U.S. 221 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2007 Nissan, driven by Caleb N. Wagoner, traveled north on U.S. 221. A 1996 Nissan, driven by Hazel W. Ray, traveled south on U.S. 221. The 2007 Nissan traveled left of center and collided with the 1996 Nissan head-on. The estimated cost of damage to both vehicles was $10,000 each, and neither were considered drivable.
Nov. 6
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:26 a.m. on East Shatley Springs Road near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 1998 Toyota, driven by Leslie Villagomez, traveled south on N.C. 16 prior to attempting to make a left turn onto East Shatley Springs Road. A 2004 Nissan, driven by Silvia O. Aguilar, was stopped facing west in the travel lane on East Shatley Springs Road. The Toyota turned too closely to the Nissan and collided with the vehicle. The estimated cost of damage to both vehicles was $1,000 each, and neither were considered drivable. Villagomez was issued a citation for improper turn.
Nov. 8
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:43 p.m. on N.C. 163 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2017 Honda, driven by Halie R. Walker, traveled west on N.C. 163 and struck a deer in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $3,500, and it was considered drivable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.