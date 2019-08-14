The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
July 29
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:47 p.m. on N.C. 16 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2001 Saturn, driven Jacob A. Roten, traveled south on N.C. 16. The vehicle departed the roadway to the right, struck a fence, continued to travel south and collided with a utility pole. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $4,000, and it was not considered drivable. Roten was issued a citation for exceeding safe speed and no operator license.
July 30
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:10 p.m. on U.S. 221 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2008 Chevrolet, driven by Travis J. Hash, traveled north on U.S. 221. The vehicle departed the road to right and struck a fence. The vehicle left the scene was later located at a private residence. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $7,000, and it was not considered drivable. Hash was issued a citation for a hit and run and reckless driving.
July 31
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:45 p.m. on U.S. 221 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2012 Chevrolet, driven by William H. South, traveled north on U.S. 221. A 2004 Hyundai, driven by Charles A. Cooper, traveled south, lost control and crossed the centerline, striking the Chevrolet. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $5,500. The estimated cost of damage to the Hyundai was $6,000. Both vehicles were not considered drivable. South was transported to Ashe Memorial Hospital by Ashe Medics. Cooper was issued a citation for exceeding safe speed.
Aug. 1
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:24 a.m. on N.C. 194 near Lansing. According to the wreck report, a 2009 Saturn, driven by Jackie R. Martinez, traveled north on N.C. 194. A 2004 Chrysler, driven by Lorraine P. Blevins, traveled south on N.C. 194. The Saturn attempted to turn left turn into a parking lot, and the two vehicles collided in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Saturn was $999, and the vehicle was not considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Chrysler was $900, and the vehicle was considered drivable. Martinez was issued a citation for a safe movement violation.
Aug. 2
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:55 a.m. on Three Top Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2017 Hyundai, driven Ross Y. Summey, traveled south on Three Top Road. The vehicle departed the roadway to the right, struck a ditch, continued to travel south, crossed the centerline and came to rest in the northbound lane. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $4,000, and it was not considered drivable. Summey was issued a citation for exceeding safe speed and lane control.
