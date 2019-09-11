The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Aug. 27
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:51 a.m. on Mt. Jefferson State Park Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 1997 Ford, driven by Venancio C. Nievesroldan, and a 2014 Volkswagen, driven by Alfred D. Keener, both traveled east on Mt. Jefferson State Park Road. The Volkswagen was stopped in the travel lane at a stop sign. The Ford collided with the Volkswagen in the rear. There was no estimated cost of damage to the Ford as it had a rack attached to its front bumper. The estimated cost of damage to the Volkswagen was $900, and it was considered drivable. Nievesroldan was issued a citation for failing to reduce speed.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:21 p.m. on N.C. 163 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2003 Chevrolet, driven by Carmen A. Flores, traveled east on N.C. 163. As a vehicle ahead of the Chevrolet slowed to make a turn, the Chevrolet swerved to avoid colliding with the other vehicle. The Chevrolet departed the road to the right, striking a fence, a gate and an embankment, where it then came to rest. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $2,400, and it was considered drivable.
Aug. 28
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:13 a.m. on Deep Ford Road near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2010 Thomas school bus traveled east on Deep Ford Road. A 1995 Pontiac, driven by Rebecca J. Buckles, traveled west on Deep Ford Road. As the two vehicles met, the Pontiac collided with a deer in the roadway, launching the deer into the school bus. The estimated cost of damage to the Thomas was $2,000, and it was not considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Pontiac was $2,000, and it was considered drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:06 p.m. in the Country House parking lot near Lansing. According to the wreck report, a 2019 Subaru, driven by Billy E. Eller was backing up in the parking lot. A 2015 Honda, driven by Charles J. Williams, was turning into the parking lot, and the two vehicles collided. The estimated cost of damage to both vehicles was $75 each, and they were both considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:09 p.m. on Nikanor Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2007 Kia, driven by William E. Mullis, traveled north on Nikanor Road. The vehicle departed the roadway to the right, traveled over an embankment and struck a fence, where it then came to rest. The estimated cost of damage to the Kia was $2,500, and it was not considered drivable. Mullis was issued a citation for driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control.
Aug. 29
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:37 p.m. on U.S. 221 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2013 Dodge, driven by William J. Millson, and a 2004 Ford, driven by Larry S. Calhoun, both traveled north on U.S. 221. The Ford slowed for a turning vehicle ahead, and the Dodge struck the Ford in the rear. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $1,000. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $500. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Millson was issued a citation for failing to reduce speed.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:42 p.m. on Deep Ford Road near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 1989 Ford, driven by Timothy E. Elliott, traveled west on Deep Ford Road. The vehicle departed the roadway to the right, striking a ditch, a utility pole, a concrete culvert and then overturned. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $6,500, and it was not considered drivable. Elliott was issued a citation for failing to maintain lane control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.