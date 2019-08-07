The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
July 22
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:43 p.m. on U.S. 221 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2007 Chevrolet, driven by Salvatore J. Andolina, traveled south on U.S. 221. The vehicle lost control and departed the roadway to the right, striking a ditch, a rock and then a small embankment. The wreck report noted that heavy rain was a factor in the accident. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $3,000, and it was not considered drivable. Andolina was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control and driving while license revoked.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:27 p.m. on Baldwin Road near West Jefferson. According the wreck report, a 1996 Subaru, driven Christine A. Kelly, traveled south on Baldwin Road. The vehicle crossed the centerline and departed the roadway to the left, striking a tree and coming to rest. The wreck report noted that heavy rain was a factor in the accident. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $3,000, and the vehicle was not considered drivable. Kelly was issued a citation for exceeding safe speed, left of center and slick tires.
July 24
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:04 a.m. on N.C. 88 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2000 Chevrolet, driven by Lina F. Church, traveled west on N.C. 88. The vehicle lost control and departed the roadway to the right, traveled down an embankment and struck a tree. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $1,000, and the vehicle was not considered drivable. Church was transported to Ashe Memorial Hospital by Ashe Medics.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:42 p.m. on U.S. 221 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2002 Subaru, driven by Janna M. Price, traveled south on U.S. 221. An unknown vehicle attempted to take a left turn onto U.S. 221 from Frank Edwards Road. The Subaru struck the unknown vehicle. The unknown vehicle fled the scene. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $2,000, and it was considered drivable.
July 25
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:39 a.m. on N.C. 88 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2013 Freightliner, driven by Antonio R. McCain, traveled east on N.C. 88. The vehicle departed the roadway to the right and overturned. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $10,000, and it was not considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:59 p.m. on N.C. 88 near Jefferson. According the wreck report, a 2000 Honda, driven by Shelly J. Gregory, traveled west on N.C. 88. The vehicle swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle, lost control and departed the roadway to the right, overturning, and coming to rest on an embankment. There was no contact between the Honda and unknown vehicle. The estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $4,500, and the vehicle was not considered drivable. Gregory was transported to Ashe Memorial Hospital by Ashe Medics.
July 26
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:03 p.m. on N.C. 163 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2019 Subaru, driven by Timothy J. LaFrance, traveled south on N.C. 163 and struck a cow on the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $5,000, and the vehicle was considered drivable.
July 27
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:50 p.m. on N.C. 16 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2012 Hyundai, driven by Rebecca R. Church, was stopped facing north on N.C. 16 and waiting to make a left turn into a driveway. A 2004 Suzuki, driven by Henry L. Baldwin, failed to reduce speed while traveling north on N.C. 16 and struck the rear of the Hyundai. The estimated cost of damage to the Hyundai was $500. The estimated cost of damage to the Suzuki was $1,000. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Baldwin was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:51 p.m. on N.C. 163 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2012 Cadillac, driven by Robert D. Murphy, traveled south on N.C. 163. A 2006 Ford, driven by Katelyn T. Jump, traveled west on N.C. 163. The Ford attempted to take a left turn onto the shoulder of N.C. 163, and the Cadillac struck the Ford. The estimated cost of damage to the Cadillac was $4,000, and the vehicle was not considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $2,500, and the vehicle was considered drivable. Jump was issued a citation for driving while impaired and failing to yield.
