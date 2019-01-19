The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Jan. 1
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:19 a.m. on Railroad Grade Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 1997 Toyota, driven by Billy D. Miller of Fleetwood, traveled south on Railroad Grade Road. The vehicle traveled left of center and off the roadway to the left, colliding with an embankment and overturning. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $2,900, and the vehicle was not considered drivable. Miller was issued citations for driving left of center and a hit-and-run.
Jan. 3
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:45 a.m. on George McMillan Road near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 1999 Toyota, driven by Victoria R. Cooper of Hickory, backed north onto George McMillan Road. The vehicle was attempting to turn around and got stuck in a yard. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was none, but the vehicle was not drivable. Cooper was issued citations for a DWI and No Operator’s License.
Jan. 4
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:36 p.m. on J E Gentry Road near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 1999 Toyota, driven by Randall M. Wooten of Jefferson, traveled east on J E Gentry Road. The vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right, overturning and coming to a rest on its top in a creek. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $4,000, and the vehicle was not considered drivable. Wooten was issued citations for lane control and slick tires.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:12 p.m. on Deep Ford Road near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 1990 Ford, driven by Gary W. Church of Warrensville, traveled west on Deep Ford Road with a 1993 Ford, driven by Ethan J. McCoy of Creston. The 1993 Ford stopped for a stopped school bus and was struck by the 1990 Ford. The estimated costs of damage were $2,500 to the 1990 Ford and $2,500 to the 1993 Ford. The 1990 Ford was considered drivable, but the 1993 Ford was not. Church was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
Jan. 5
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:56 p.m. in the parking lot of Creston Superette near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2011 Toyota, driven by Deborah R. Sieffert of Creston, was backing up and struck a 1995 Buick. The estimated costs of damage were $500 to the Toyota and $500 to the Buick. Both vehicles were considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:14 a.m. on N.C. 88 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2000 Mercedes Benz, driven by Elizabeth R. Burchette of West Jefferson, traveled southeast on N.C. 88. The vehicle ran off the road to the right, traveled the ditch line and struck rocks on an embankment. The estimated cost of damage to the Mercedes Benz was $4,500, and the vehicle was not considered drivable. Burchette was issued citations for a learner’s permit violation and failure to maintain lane control.
Jan. 7
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:25 a.m. on N.C. 88 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2013 Subaru, driven by Glen D. Luttrell of Blowing Rock, traveled east on N.C. 88 and struck a deer in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $7,000, and the vehicle was not considered drivable.
