The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
May 2
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:05 a.m. on U.S. 221 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 1999 Dodge, driven by Dwight L. Pennington of Warrensville, traveled south on U.S. 221 with a 2007 Lexus, driven by Tammy W. McNeill. While the Lexus was attempting to make a right turn in the free-flowing right turn lane, the Dodge failed to reduce speed and collided with the rear of the Lexus. The estimated costs of damage were $900 to the Dodge and $3,600 to the Lexus. The Dodge was considered drivable, but the Lexus was not. Pennington was issued citations for failure to reduce speed and no proof of insurance.
May 8
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:53 p.m. on N.C. 88 in Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2003 Chevrolet, driven by Jeremy L. Miller of West Jefferson, attempted to make a right turn to N.C. 88 from Northwest Drive, while a 2018 Nissan, driven by Samara L. Ashley, traveled west on N.C. 88. The vehicles collided in the intersection. The estimated costs of damage were $1,800 to the Chevrolet and $2,800 to the Nissan. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Miller was issued a citation for an unsafe movement or turn.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:01 p.m. on Three Top Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2003 Dodge, driven by Randall W. Trivette of Lansing, traveled west on Three Top Road. The vehicle lost control and traveled off the roadway to the right, striking a mailbox and traveling upon an embankment. The vehicle then collided with a tree, cross the roadway, ran off the roadway to the left and came to rest in an open field. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $1,000, and the vehicle was not considered drivable. Trivette was issued a citation for a safe movement violation.
