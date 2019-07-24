The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
July 5
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:28 p.m. on N.C. 88 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2007 Ford, driven by Alejandrina Ambrocio, and a 2004 Subaru, driven by Amy Knotts, were both stopped at a stop light on N.C. 88. Both vehicles started, and the Ford struck the Subaru. The estimated cost of damage to both vehicles was $500 each, and both vehicles were considered drivable. Ambrocio was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed and no insurance.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:54 p.m. on Old Hwy 16 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2015 Nissan, driven by Silas E. Howell, traveled south on Old Hwy 16. A 2014 Ford, driven Wesley D. Smith, traveled north on Old Hwy 16. The Nissan attempted to turn left and struck the Ford. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $2,500. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $2,000. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Howell was issued a citation for failure to yield.
July 7
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:52 p.m. on Old Hwy 16 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2000 Subaru, driven by Trathan M. Shepherd traveled south on Old Hwy 16. The Subaru departed the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, departed the road to the left and traveled down an embankment. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $1,000, and the vehicle was not considered drivable. Shepherd was issued a citation for exceeding posted speed, traveling left of center and a driver’s license restriction.
July 8
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:32 a.m. on U.S. 221 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2008 Toyota, driven by Kindra D. Wilcox, and a 2013 Ford, driven by Simon Larajimenez, both traveled north on U.S. 221. The Ford slowed to make a left turn onto Cranberry Spring Road, and the Toyota attempted to pass the Ford in the left lane. The Toyota then struck the Ford. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $2,500. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $1,500. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Wilcox was issued a citation for improper passing and exceeding posted speed.
July 11
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:55 a.m. on Three Top Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2006 Ford, driven by Robert C. Mahala, started on the roadway from the left side and traveled west on Three Top Road. A 2006 Pontiac, driven by Richard T. Frye, traveled east on Three Top Road, exiting a curve while the Ford was crossing the centerline. The Pontiac swerved left of center to avoid the Ford, but both vehicles collided in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $8,000. The estimated cost of damage to the Pontiac was also $8,000. Both vehicles were not considered drivable. Mahala was issued a citation for traveling left of center.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:43 p.m. on U.S. 221 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2004 Ford, driven by Rosendo P. Lopez, traveled south on U.S. 221. The Ford traveled left of center and off the roadway, then traveled back on the roadway, overturned and came to rest. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $4,800. Lopez was issued a citation for no operator’s license, traveling left of center and driving while impaired.
