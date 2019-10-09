The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Sept. 17
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:14 p.m. on Beaver Creek School Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2003 Chrysler, driven by Nancy C. Taber, traveled south on Beaver Creek School Road. The vehicle departed the roadway to the right and struck a ditch. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $3,500, and it was not considered drivable. Taber was issued a citation for lane control.
Sept. 18
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8 p.m. on N.C. 16 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2017 Dodge, driven by Timothy J. Brown, traveled north on N.C. and struck a deer in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $1,200, and it was considered drivable.
Sept. 19
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:13 p.m. on N.C. 88 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, 1998 Suzuki, driven by Christopher S. Morley, traveled south on N.C. 88. The vehicle attempted to make a left turn onto N.C. 88 from Low Gap Road and lost control. The vehicle traveled off the right shoulder of N.C. 88 and struck a utility pole. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $3,500, and it was not considered drivable. Morley was issued a citation for reckless driving.
Sept. 20
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:20 p.m. on U.S. 221 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 1998 Chevrolet, driven by Lance L. Hoppers, traveled south on U.S. 221. A 2017 Toyota, driven by Abrham Shaki, traveled east on Cranberry Springs Road. The Toyota failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the Chevrolet, causing it to cross the centerline, depart the roadway to the right and overturn. The Toyota came to rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $3,500. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $5,000. Both vehicles were not considered drivable. Shaki was issued a citation for a stop sign violation.
Sept. 23
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:08 a.m. on East Shatley Springs Road near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2018 Nissan, driven by Kelly R. Williams, traveled west on East Shatley Springs Road and struck a deer in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $6,500, and it was not considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:40 a.m. on U.S. 221 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2007 Ford, driven by Debra C. Sturgill, traveled south on U.S. 221 and struck a deer in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $2,000, and it was considered drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:50 a.m. on U.S. 221 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2002 Oldsmobile, driven by Joey L. Gilbert, and a 2018 Chevrolet, driven by James C. Williams, both traveled north on U.S. 221. The Chevrolet stopped in the travel lane. The Oldsmobile failed to reduce speed and collided with the Chevrolet in the rear. The estimated cost of damage to the Oldsmobile was $2,500. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $5,000. Neither vehicle was considered drivable. Gilbert was issued a citation for failing to reduce speed.
Sept. 24
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:14 a.m. on N.C. 88 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2003 GMC, driven by Frank E. Denny, traveled east on N.C. 88. A 2001 Nissan, driven by Brenda H. Blevins, traveled west on N.C. 88. As the two vehicles met in the roadway, the left rear wheel separated from the GMC, and an unknown object related to the wheel struck the Nissan’s hood and windshield. The estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $400, and the vehicle was considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $400, and it also was considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:35 p.m. on Smethport Drive near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2016 Chevrolet, driven by Timmy O. Vido, traveled south on Smethport Drive. The vehicle departed the roadway to the right and overturned down an embankment, where it then came to rest. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $2,000, and it was not considered drivable.
Sept. 26
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:15 p.m. on N.C. 88 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2013 Volkswagen, driven by Gayle L. King, attempted to enter the roadway from the Dollar General parking lot. A 2009 Subaru, driven by Villa R. Main, traveled west on N.C. 88. The Volkswagen stuck the Subaru in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Volkswagen was $2,000. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $4,500. Both vehicles were considered drivable. King was issued a citation for failing to yield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.