ASHE COUNTY — More than 500 locations in Ashe County were without power for roughly 40 minutes Sunday, Aug. 3.
According to Blue Ridge Energy Director of Public Relations Renee Whitener, a vehicle accident in the early morning at the intersection of Highway 163 and Wickzola Lane in West Jefferson caused a truck to hit a three-stage power pole near the Beaver Creek substation.
Whitener said 529 members lost power at 12:24 p.m., but line technicians were able to isolate and restore power to all but one member by 1:05 p.m. As of 3:30 p.m., the one member has yet to regain power, according to BRE's online outage map.
Whitener added that crews are replacing the damaged power pole and working to have 100 percent of BRE's members powered by the end of the day.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story as they are made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.