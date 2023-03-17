JEFFERSON - A Yadkin County teen initially charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of a classmate was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter on Friday morning. The trial was moved to Ashe County and began on Monday, March 13.
Jace Allen, 19, was found guilty and was given an active sentence of 20-33 months with a credit of 77 days for time previously served. Allen entered a plea of not guilty on Monday and the State began presenting its case on Tuesday morning, according to Pam Barlow, Ashe County Clerk of Superior Court.
On Nov. 4, 2021, Norah Smitherman, 17, suffered a gunshot wound to the head at Allen’s house located on Gospel Way Church Road. Smitherman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office. Both Smitherman and Allen were students at Forbush High School.
It was first believed that the shooting was an accident, however after further investigation by the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office and a forensic firearms specialist, it was determined that the shooting would be investigated as a homicide.
Allen, who was 17 at the time, was later charged with second-degree murder and would be tried as an adult. On Thursday morning, Allen testified that he thought the gun, a .22 caliber revolver, was unloaded when he pointed it at the victim.
Matthew Leach presented the case as the leading prosector on March 14 and rested the State’s case on Wednesday afternoon, March 15. Attorney Jay Vannoy served as Allen’s defense attorney and rested his case on Thursday morning. Closing arguments took place Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. and jury deliberations began a little after 3 p.m. on Thursday. The jury adjourned around 5 p.m. and started back its deliberation Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. The jury alerted the bailiff around 10:30 a.m. that they had reached a verdict.
Following the verdict, Allen was taken into custody by the Ashe County Sheriff's Office. He will serve his sentence in the North Carolina Department of Corrections at a facility to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.