RALEIGH — The number of COVID-19 cases in N.C. rose to 2,438 in 91 counties, with 27 dead, according to the Raleigh News & Observer in a 12 p.m. update on April 4.
In its daily update, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported a total of 2,402 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina in 88 counties, including 24 dead, as of 11:45 a.m. April 4.
“Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people in North Carolina who have or had COVID-19," N.C. DHHS stated.
The N.C. DHHS's website is updated once a day in the morning. The data on the News & Observer is updated several times a day.
DHHS officials have acknowledged that the case counts do not fully represent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state. County and state health departments said last week that they were prioritizing people with urgent medical needs and health care workers for testing.
Seven Watauga County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, plus an additional person who is not a permanent resident of the county but who is isolating in Watauga, according to AppHealthCare.
AppHealthCare reported the first positive case in Ashe County on April 3. The person was a close contact to someone with known travel history and is recovering at home, according to AppHealthCare. The department has also identified close contacts who have also been in quarantine.
In nearby counties, Wilkes County has had four reported cases of the virus, according to the N.C. DHHS. Caldwell County has three positive cases, according to N.C. DHHS. Johnson County (Tenn.) has two positive cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Avery county still had no reported positive test results as of April 2.
As of April 4, N.C. DHHS reported that 31,598 tests in 88 counties had been conducted by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial laboratories.
AppHealthCare reported that it had collected 70 tests in Watauga County as of April 3, while outside agencies had reported a total of 165 tests in the county. In Ashe County, the health department had collected five tests by April 3, while outside agencies had collected a total of 31 tests to date for the county.
Deb Gragg with Toe River Health District, serving Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties, reported on April 1 that 47 tests had been conducted in Avery County, with 34 negative results and 13 results pending.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported 278,568 cases of COVID-19 in the US as of 10:22 p.m. April 4, with 7,163 reported deaths. The university also reports that 9,920 patients have recovered from the virus nationwide.
