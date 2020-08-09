SPARTA — The United States Geological Survey reported 5.1 magnitude earthquake at 8:07 a.m. approximately 4 km SE of Sparta. According to USGS, this larger quake followed a 2.6 magnitude quake which occurred in the same location, 2 miles from Sparta at 1:57 a.m.
USGS recorded the depth of quake that occurred at shortly after 8 a.m. to be 3.7 km.
According to the USGS, the last 5.1 magnitude earthquake experienced in NC occurred over 100 years ago, in 1916.
The first earthquake that was recorded near Sparta on the morning of Aug. 9 was considered minor on the Richter magnitude scale while the second was considered moderate.
Residents in the mountain and piedmont regions of the state, as well as bordering states said they felt the ground shake on Sunday morning. Several Ashe County residents shared where they were or what they were doing when they experienced the earthquake on Facebook.
Many commented that they felt the ground vibrate in the areas of Fleetwood, Glendale Springs and Jefferson with some reports as far as Raleigh and Chapel Hill.
Most accounts from Ashe Post & Times readers were about houses shaking, being awakened from sleep or experiencing the earthquake while eating breakfast.
