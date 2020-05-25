WEST JEFFERSON — Although a traditional graduation ceremony for the Ashe County High School graduating class will not be held on May 29 due to COVID-19, a tentative date for in-person graduation ceremony has been set.
According to Principal Amanda Hipp, the school is planning to hold a traditional graduation ceremony on Saturday, July 25. This date is subject to change in the event that any changes occur as a result of the virus.
Hipp said the school is unable to have a prom this year due to social distancing guidelines.
Junior Marshals for this year's graduation ceremony were announced by the high school and include 20 students who are in the top 10 percent of the junior class. The selection of these students was made based on their weighted grade point average, which was calculated at the end of the first semester.
The following students were selected as Junior Marshals and will take part in the graduation ceremony in July.
Ethan Caleb Ashley, Autumn Brooke Blackburn, Kaycie Aileen Bledsoe-Clark, Alexis Sierra Blevins, Tatum Joseph Brown, Benjamin Anthony Chamberlain, Audrey Brooke Craven, Camden Frasier Current, Ashley Grace Dollar, Allyson Grace Greer, Ada Katherine Jones, Jackson Ryan Krider, Marissa Ann Lane, Blake Matthew Levi, Cecilia Oviedo-Barcenas, Jacob David Reavis, Joshua Ray Roten, Yuma Yamashita Roten, Jadyn Eleece Trivett and Savannah Jane Wilcox.
