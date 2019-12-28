The Ashe County Sheriff's Office announced the Saturday, Dec. 28 apprehension of Roger W. Hawkins and arrest of Jessica M. Blackburn after Hawkins' escape from a Wilkes County jail.
On Friday, Dec. 27, the ACSO was notified of an escaped inmate from the Wilkes County Department of Corrections. The inmate did have ties to Ashe County, alerting local agencies to the possibility of Hawkins' presence.
In a team effort, the West Jefferson Police Department, Jefferson Police Department and ACSO were able to spot a vehicle during the early hours of Dec. 28.
At approximately 2:30 a.m., agencies conducted a felony traffic stop in Jefferson resulting in no injuries by any party. ACSO deputies transported the two individuals to the Ashe County Detention Center.
The driver and owner of the vehicle, Blackburn, was arrested and charged with Felony Harboring Escapee. She is currently housed in the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 bond.
Roger Hawkins was held at the Ashe County Detention Center and later placed back into custody of the NC Department of Corrections.
