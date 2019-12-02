ASHE COUNTY — The Ashe County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a missing 77-year-old from Jefferson.
Kim Lloyd Mitchell has been missing since 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, according to a post on the ACSO's Facebook page. Mitchell was last seen driving a red/orange 2020 Hyundai Elantra with a North Carolina license plate number EJD3217.
The ACSO is asking that anyone who can provide information regarding Mitchell's whereabouts call (336) 846-5600.
