The Ashe County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of two suspects in an early morning, multi-county police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ending in Wilkes County.
Just before 2 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, the Ashe County 911 Communications Center received a call from the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office advising all Ashe law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for a cream-colored Ford Expedition heading Northbound up the mountain on N.C. 16 toward Ashe County. The subjects in the vehicle had allegedly just stolen the vehicle from the driveway of a Wilkes County residence near where they had, moments earlier, just crashed a different stolen vehicle and fled the scene.
Ashe County law enforcement agencies, including the ACSO, the Jefferson Police Department and the West Jefferson Police Department, immediately set up in the area in an attempt to locate and intercept the suspect’s vehicle. In fewer than 10 minutes, Officer Jeff Friesland of the WJPD spotted the vehicle headed toward West Jefferson, but was unable to catch up to the vehicle due to the high rate of speed they were traveling. Over the next hour, Ashe agencies and the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office made visual contact with the vehicle, attempted to perform traffic stops on the vehicle and attempted to deploy tire deflation devices in an effort to stop the vehicle.
Just after 3 a.m., with the vehicle headed back into Wilkes County on N.C. 18, deputies from the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office successfully deployed a tire deflation device, bringing the pursuit to an end. Officers from multiple agencies assisted in taking the two suspects into custody unharmed and without incident. Further investigation produced items reportedly stolen earlier in the night from a vehicle parked at an Ashe residence and from a burglarized Ashe County commercial business. The suspects were taken to the Wilkes County Detention Center with charges from multiple agencies.
James E. Bennett, 29, of Albany, N.Y., was charged with felony fleeing/eluding arrest and injury to personal property in Wilkes. He was also charged with felony assault, failure to heed lights and sirens and aggressive driving in Ashe.
Melissa A. Rushing, 33, of Charlotte, was charged with aiding and abetting a larceny in Wilkes County.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story as they are made available.
