GREENVILLE, S.C. — U.S. Marshals are on the hunt for a man accused of murder in Greenville, S.C, believing him to be in the mountains of South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky or Virginia.
Ryan D. Kedar, 49, is accused of murdering Mark Jermon, 58, on Feb. 26.
Days after the shooting, investigators found Kedar's SUV abandoned near Paris Mountain State Park in South Carolina. More than 100 law enforcement officers searched the park that weekend, but were unable to locate Kedar.
Police believe Kedar conducted extensive research into locations around Brevard and Asheville, as well as the purchase of a used car in the Greenville area, possibly looking for a private seller to avoid having to register the vehicle, according to the U.S. Marshals.
According to Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell, Kedar is on the Ashe County Sheriff's Office's radar, but is not considered a priority due to the lack of concrete information surrounding his whereabouts.
Howell added that any information on the search for Kedar that may link him to the Ashe County area will be noted, but for now there is not enough detailed information.
According to a release from the U.S. Marshals, Kedar, who was born in Israel, received an undergraduate degree from the University of Tel Aviv and served in the Israeli army. He also received a graduate degree from the University of Washington. While he should be considered extremely intelligent, investigators say he may display socially awkward behavior.
The U.S. Marshals said Kedar enjoys camping and hiking, and he is known to have visited numerous state and national parks. He may be staying for brief periods in hostels and motels in the mountains of South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky or Virginia.
Marshals are also advising that Kedar may have changed his appearance, and should be considered armed and dangerous. Investigators are asking those who live in the area to be aware.
Anyone with information on Kedar’s whereabouts is urged to call (877) 926-8332. Tips may also be submitted via the USMS Tips application.
