ASHE COUNTY — The Ashe County Sheriff’s Office is asking citizens to be aware of a phone scam that is currently targeting parents and grandparents of adult children here in Ashe County.
Several area residents have recently reported receiving phone calls from individuals claiming to be detectives from ACSO. These scammers are using the names of actual local detectives, which makes the call sound believable to potential victims.
These impersonators are contacting residents and claiming that their family member, usually a grandchild, has been arrested here in Ashe County. The impersonator then goes on to explain that they can bail their loved one out of jail if they meet with them to deliver money, or if they wire them money or gift cards. This is a well-known scam known as a Family Member Impersonation Scam.
No law enforcement officer from ACSO will ever ask you to deliver them money, wire them money or purchase any type of gift card to bail someone out of jail, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
If you are contacted by anyone claiming to be a detective from the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, please hang up immediately. You may call ACSO at (336) 846-5600 to report it.
