The picture of ambulances is striking: In a long, long line, American Emergency Vehicles, part of REV Ambulance Group, make their way to New York from North Carolina as part of an 81-vehicle emergency order from the Fire Department of New York.
“This picture represents what’s good in America today — people helping people, hard work and dedication,” James Reed said. “It is why I am proud to work at AEV and be part of the broader REV Group that is all across the U.S. I’d like to thank Rob Knobel, Jeff Dreyer and Dennis Davis and many more for helping with the photo.”
Julie Nuernberg who serves as director of Public Relations & Social Media Marketing at REV Group, offered the following statement from the company. “The men and women of REV Ambulance Group are honored to be able to serve and stand by the Fire Department of New York as they expand their EMS capabilities and contend with the demands of the pandemic,” said Anoop Prakash, Ambulance Division President at REV Group.
