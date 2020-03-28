HIGH COUNTRY ─ Appalachian Regional Library, with public libraries in Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes counties, announced on March 28 that curbside service has been canceled, and all public library facilities, including the Western Watauga Branch and the Traphill Branch, will be entirely closed to the public and staff.
This closure will be in effect “until such a time as we feel it is safe to reopen to the public,” stated the library's announcement.
The announcement comes after Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order directing citizens to stay at home unless going out for essential jobs, food and supplies, medicine, outdoor exercise or to help someone.
In the release, ARL officials said, “we are acting out of an abundance of caution both for our staff and for the library users who come into our buildings,” noting that “public service staff have been instructed to stay home in accordance with Gov. Cooper’s executive order,” which was issued on Friday.
Libraries in the system will not accept returns until further notice, and no fines will be charged.
Digital services are still available and more information can be found at www.arlibrary.org.
