We are happy to announce that Appalachian Regional Library, with public libraries in Ashe, Watauga, and Wilkes Counties, will be open to the public beginning the week of Monday, June 15.
Services will be limited for a while, with reduced hours and reduced building capacities, as we determine how best to conduct business safely for both our users and our staff. Patrons will be allowed into the library for one visit per daily for a maximum one hour stay.
The Ashe County Public Library will open on the following schedule:
Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. -6 p.m.
Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Here’s what your libraries will be offering:
● Check out of materials (chosen from our shelves or picked up as a hold)
● Limited use of adult computers with remote computer assistance (fewer computers are available to make social distancing possible).
● No toys or games will be available
●No periodicals will be available for browsing (You may check out issues of interest.)
●Curbside pickup of materials
We are requesting that everyone who comes to the library abide by the 3 W’s:
●Wear a face covering
●Wash your hands often
●Wait 6 feet away from other people
Library staff will be wearing face coverings for your protection. We ask that you do the same for us.
You will notice some changes in the libraries, most of which we hope will be temporary:
●The first hour of service is reserved for people at high risk of dying from COVID-19.
●Patrons will check in with a greeter before entering the building.
●The number of people allowed in the building at one time will be reduced and monitored.
●Library patrons will be encouraged to “Grab and Go” and not to linger.
●No seating will be available.
●Social distancing markers will be in place to help library users maintain a safe distance from others.
●No in-person programs or meetings will be held in the library for the foreseeable future.
● In lieu of in house events, all summer learning will be online. Weekly activity kits will be available for pick up while supplies last
Please check your local library websites or Facebook pages for additional details.
