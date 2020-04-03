JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education will conduct its April 2020 regular meeting on Monday, April 6 at 6 p.m at The Annex in compliance with the COVID-19 State of Emergency declaration.
Since the declaration affects the number of persons allowed to attend a public gathering, certain members of the BOE, certain school personnel and the general public will participate electronically via a livestream.
The livestream will be available at https://www.asheschools.org/Page/6117 on April 6 at 6 p.m.
Those who desire to present any public comments at the meeting should send their comments to Superintendent Phyllis Yates by email at phyllis.yates@ashe.k12.nc.us or by facsimile to (336) 246-7609.
To address any questions or concerns about this notice, please call the Ashe County Schools at (336) 246-7175.
