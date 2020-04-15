JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education held its monthly meeting as scheduled on April 6 at The Central Support Services annex. However, the format of this meeting was not traditional due to COVID-19.
This meeting was not open to the general public and some BOE members participated electronically through video conferencing software.
Physically present and practicing social distancing were Superintendent Phyllis Yates, Chairman C.B. Jones and board members Dr. Lee Beckworth and Keith McClure. Ashe County Schools staff members Amy Walker and Travis Bennett were present for tech support, as the meeting was live-streamed and board members Polly Jones and Dianne Eldreth were attending the meeting virtually through Google Hangouts.
The format for requests from parents for their children to attend Watauga County Schools for the 2020/21 school year also differed from traditional BOE meetings. Walker dialed the phone numbers for the parents who made requests during the April 6 meeting and the board members heard their requests and approved them via phone call.
ASC faculty and staff who had items to present for approval entered the room following the order of the agenda and stood in the front of the room near the door to address the Board.
Child Nutrition Director Martha Turner discussed the Student Wellness policy and the Child Nutrition Bid Extensions for 2020/21.
When asked if the board had any questions for Turner, Eldreth asked for some clarification regarding the policy. According to Eldreth, one portion of the policy described them as taking place 30 minutes past the end of the school day and other portion said they would be provided during any extracurricular activity.
Turner said that if there are any fundraisers taking place past the end of school day, they added that they would not have to be Smart Snack compliant. According to Turner, anything that is being sold to students at school cannot be sold prior to 30 minutes past the end of the school day.
The board voted to approve the policy presented by Turner with the necessary clarifying changes regarding Smart Snacks and after-school fundraisers.
She also provided information about the Child Nutrition Bid Extensions for the 2020/21 school year.
Turner said it is important to note that the meal pattern they are using for the breakfast and lunch meals that are being delivered on the school buses is completely separate from the national school lunch and breakfast program.
According to Turner, the meal pattern they are currently operating is the Summer Food Service Program and they are using the emergency feeding portion of that program.
Turner said the school system stopped the national school lunch and breakfast program on March 13 and began the Summer Food Service Emergency Feeding Program on March 17. The meals have been provided to students free of charge since March 17 either through grab-and-go bags or meal deliveries on the school buses.
The only time the Child Nutrition program will not be operational is during Spring Break from April 10-17.
The Child Nutrition preparation and delivery program will return to operation on Monday, April 20. During this time, the McDonald’s free meal program is still available each night from 4-7 p.m. and a list of Ashe County Food Bank/Pantry Resources is available on the ACS website at asheschools.org. The link can be found on the homepage under “ACS Announcements”.
“We need to feed our students and that’s our goal. And we’re trying to just take care of families at this time, because it’s such a hard time for everyone,” Turner said. “And we have a new need, we have a great many folks in Ashe County right now that have found themselves in a different situation in the last couple weeks.”
Turner said she is so proud of the work that has been carried out by the entire school system during this time to deliver the meals each week.
Ashe County Early College Principal Elaine Cox gave an update on the 2020/21 Ashe Early College student selection.
According to Cox, they began the year with 101 students and one of those students decided to be homeschooled, so they are finishing up the year with 100 students at the AEC. There are 15 juniors, 40 sophomores and 45 freshman currently enrolled.
Ninety-six students out of the 100 currently enrolled will be returning for the third year, Cox said.
Fifty-one students applied for the 2020/21 school year and they have interviewed 44 of those students. Cox said there were 2 ACHS rising sophomores, one homeschooler and 41 rising freshmen who have interviewed so far.
As of April 6, Cox said the total number of students who will be attending the ACE for the 2020/21 school year is 122. This includes the ones who have already accepted and the 100 already enrolled, they are still waiting on some decisions and the number can change if others accept invitations and decide to enroll.
Yates made closing comments regarding COVID-19 supplemental funds and online remote learning.
According to Yates, the school system has received $101,256 from the $50 million in supplemental funds as discussed by Governor Roy Cooper.
Yates said the funds could be used for transportation, Child Nutrition, additional Chrome Books or to cover the cost of extra copies being made for the paper packets provided to students who do not have internet access.
According to Yates, the majority of the funds will most likely go toward the Child Nutrition program.
Yates said the faculty and instructional support at ACS has handled remote learning well and has gone above and beyond what they are expected to do.
“I just can’t impress upon you enough about how proud I am of all our employees, I don’t care what level you are talking about or what category,” Yates said. “Everybody has stepped up to the plate, everybody has gone beyond what they normally do and I am just very proud to be the Superintendent of Ashe County Schools right now because you couldn’t ask for any better folks.”
The next regular meeting of the BOE is scheduled for Monday, May 4 at 6 p.m. It will be held either at the Central Support Services annex or electronically.
