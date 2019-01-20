ASHE COUNTY — Damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph, dangerous wind chills and accumulating snow are listed as hazards in a high wind warning issued by the National Weather Service, effective from 7 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, January 21.
“An arctic front crosses the area by Sunday morning, with a surge of strong winds and very cold air moving in behind it,” the NWS said. “Strong to damaging wind gusts are expected to occur, which when combined with cold air temperatures will lead to very low wind chills, especially Sunday night.”
Northwest winds between 25 and 35 mph are expected, gusting up to 65 mph, causing wind chill values at -7 degrees or lower Sunday night, according to the NWS.
“Peak winds occur Sunday mid-morning into Sunday night,” the NWS said. “Wind chills expected to reach lowest values Sunday. The cold wind chills Sunday night could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.”
The NWS forecasts between 1 and 3 inches of accumulating snow from the Grayson Highlands of Virginia down to the northern mountains of North Carolina, as far south as Watauga County, ending with the wind by Monday.
The weather will cause slippery and snow-covered roads, with blowing snow causing reduced visibility, wind potentially downing trees and powerlines and making travel altogether difficult through mountain passes, the NWS said.
As of Saturday night, the NWS forecasted high for Sunday is around 32 degrees, and the low Sunday night is 9 degrees. The expected high on Martin Luther King Jr. Day is 26 degrees, according to the NWS.
Ashe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patty Gambill said in an email winter storms are known as deceptive killers, because most deaths attributed to winter storms result from indirect dangers like traffic accidents, falling trees, downed power lines, house fires and carbon monoxide poisoning resulting from improper use of space heaters, grills and stoves.
“With wind chills expected to be below zero next week, it is especially important to be aware of carbon monoxide poisoning that can occur from improper heating,” Gambill said. “The colorless, odorless carbon monoxide gas can be deadly and is produced from fuel-burning appliances, generators and heaters.
Gambill provided a list of basic winter safety tips from Ashe County Emergency Management, available along the sidebar of this webpage.
Ahead of the arctic front, local power company Blue Ridge Energy issued a beat the peak alert from 6-9 a.m. Monday, because extreme temperatures tend to heighten energy demand, sometimes causing demand to reach critically high levels.
BRE has requested customers reduce in-home heating as low as comfortable, delay use of washing machines, dryers, dishwashers and other large appliances, postpone or reduce hot water usage and turn off unnecessary lights and electronics from 6-9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21.
Ashe Post & Times will monitor the forecast and provide updates as necessary.
