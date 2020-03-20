In light of the ever-evolving situation regarding the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) virus, the Ashe County Arts Council has decided to cancel or postpone upcoming programs and events through May 9. The Ashe Arts Center will be closed to the public at this time and will re-open as soon as recommended. Arts Council staff may be contacted by email and phone. We appreciate your patience and support in this time of uncertainty.
The "Young at Art" exhibit will be on display at the Gallery of the Ashe Arts Center until April 27. If anyone wishes a private viewing please contact the Arts Council at (336) 846-2787.
The Sunday afternoon Hayes Faculty Chamber concerts on March 22 and April 5 have been canceled but we are looking for dates to reschedule.
Very Special Arts and Spring Fest have unfortunately been canceled for this year. The Arts Council will be releasing new 2021 programming dates very soon.
The Arts Council sponsored concert events at the Ashe Civic Center, David Holt on April 16, Tannahill Weavers on April 21 and Katie Deal/Wildflowers-Women of Country Music on May 2 have been postponed and are in negotiations for re-schedule dates.
The Arts Council fundraiser ARTifacts Yard Sale on April 15-18 has been postponed and new dates are being considered.
The Ola Belle Reed Song Writer’s Retreat and 5 Song Writers in Concert have been canceled for April 17-19. New dates are being considered in the fall 2020.
All Feast for the Arts related events as well as the Dessert and Wine Gala on June 13 will be canceled and a new fundraising event will be scheduled later in the summer.
We will be updating patrons of cancellations and re-scheduled events as soon as the information is available.
The Ashe County Arts Council is implementing a flexible ticket policy. If you would like to exchange your ticket for a future performance in our current season or if there is a new re-scheduled date for a postponed event, the full value of your ticket will be applied to the new ticket. If you would like a refund, we will honor a full ticket refund amount.
With a third option you may choose to donate the cost of your ticket back to the Ashe County Arts Council. The canceling or the re-scheduling of programs and events comes at a great cost to any arts group. We would be honored if you choose the third option and use your ticket as a donation to the Ashe County Arts Council. If you have not made your fund drive contribution to the Arts Council this would be the time to consider a donation.
We are honored by your support and patronage of the Ashe County Arts Council. We are looking forward to a summer filled with gallery crawls, music, art, performances and all the amazing things Ashe County has to offer.
For more information please contact the Ashe County Arts Council at (336) 846-2787 or by email at info@ashecountyarts.org.
