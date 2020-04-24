JEFFERSON —Sheriff B. Phil Howell announces further details in the arrests of two adults in connection with a carjacking that occurred in a West Jefferson parking lot in the early morning hours of April 23.
The two men arrested were Stephen Tyler Branch, 21, of Mountain City, TN and Dylan Emmette Scott, 24, of Boone, NC.
Branch is being held on a $250,000 bond in the Ashe County Detention Center on charges of two felonies which include robbery with a dangerous weapon and second degree kidnapping.
Scott is being held on a $250,000 bond in the Ashe County Detention Center on charges of two felonies which include robbery with a dangerous weapon and second degree kidnapping.
The incident began at 6:14 a.m. when the Ashe County Communications Center received a 911 call advising that an adult male had just been carjacked at knife-point by two suspects in the parking lot of the McDonald’s restaurant inside the city limits of West Jefferson. Sgt. John Muldowney of the West Jefferson Police Department arrived on scene within two minutes of the dispatched call and was able to obtain additional information that later led to the arrest of the two suspects.
During this time, a separate 911 call led officers to the Fleetwood area to find the stolen vehicle on fire.
At 7:55 a.m. a resident of Railroad Grade Road in Fleetwood reported suspicious activity in the area. Ashe County Sheriff Deputies Charlie Howard, Rachael Wood, CJ Spainhour and Sgt. James McNeil responded to the area where they located the two suspects.
Upon their arrival in the area, Sheriff Deputies and Det. Dillard detained subjects Dylan Scott and Stephen Branch without incident. Both Scott and Branch were arrested at 8:36 a.m. and transported to the Ashe County Detention Center.
Thanks to the response of our citizens, out joint law enforcement in Ashe County were able to apprehend our suspects in just a few hours.
West Jefferson Police Department and Ashe County Sheriff’s Office detectives are continuing their parallel investigations, including into the arson of the vehicle, and more felony charges are likely to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.