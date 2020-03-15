WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce sent out an email to chamber members with announcements regarding COVID-19 on the evening of March 15.
According to the email, the Small Business Award Luncheon scheduled for March 18 has been canceled. The Chamber plans to send out an announcement about the winner and an opportunity to see the special recognition. During this time they also plan to feature the launch of the new 2020 Ashe County Guide.
The Member Blast scheduled for March 19 has also been canceled due to social distancing precautions being taken for COVID-19.
According to the email, the Visitor Center will also be closed to walk-in traffic. Staff will work regular hours to serve members and visitors and will be available via phone at (336) 846-9550, through their website www.ashechamber.com or by email at ashechamber@skybest.com.
The Chamber said in the message that they are eager to continue to serve and promote member businesses and will continue to provide updates and implement additional services to the community. They also thanked the community for their support during this time.
