JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education met completely electronically on May 4. All board members joined the meeting through Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
The meeting was available live on the Ashe County Public Schools’ Facebook Page for the public to view.
Marcia Elledge, Assistant Director of Human Resources at Ashe County Schools addressed the Board about the possibility of canceling the Golf Tournament scheduled for July 23 at Jefferson Landing. Elledge also asked about the Board granting them the opportunity to regroup, reorganize and revitalize the endowment itself.
Board Member Dianne Eldreth made a motion for the Board to allow the endowment committee to explore new and different ideas for fundraising. Eldreth also thinks it should be left to the endowment committee to make their own decision regarding the golf tournament.
The motion carried and the vote was unanimous.
Ashe County High School Principal Amanda Hipp provided an update about graduation for the 2019/20 senior class.
Hipp said a survey was sent out to their 186 current seniors last week, but were not able to send out the survey to the 20 early grads because they are no longer in their email system.
According to Hipp, 137 seniors voted and 89 percent were in favor of a traditional graduation ceremony where they could walk across the stage, understanding that it would not take place until after the governor’s restrictions are lifted.
Hipp said she also sent out an email to all seniors letting them know the results of the survey and to let them know they are planning other things for them throughout May to distribute caps and gowns, yearbooks and recognize students for awards and scholarships.
Hipp shared that she spoke with senior class president Julia Bassett about what the seniors wanted. They discussed a single pick-up day where teachers would be present and seniors could drive through and pick the items up while practicing social distancing.
During this time, Hipp and the Board also talked about creative ways to honor the senior class.
Eldreth mentioned exploring the possibility of being able to give graduates an opportunity to walk across the stage while everybody is still in town, since many will be going off to college in the Fall.
Hipp said she discussed the possibility of a drive-in graduation ceremony with Ashe County Sheriff Phil Howell, but there is not a parking lot in the county big enough to house all of the seniors in their cars.
Smaller high schools are having appointment times for each senior to come in with a few family members to walk across the stage and take photos. However, with the size of the graduating class at ACHS Hipp said that could take anywhere from a week to a week and a half.
Eldreth said as far as Project Graduation, they will air the pre-recorded prize giveaway on May 29 with the help of SkyLine. T-shirts are being printed for each senior as they are every year. They also plan to air the prize giveaway on the radio as well if possible.
Eldreth said they plan on filming from the high school if possible. They also plan to add in clips of the K-12 teachers with comments for the seniors in the video.
“We’re hoping to make it the biggest celebration we can without getting them together,” Eldreth said.
Hipp said she had students email her over the weekend sharing their excitement about being able to come back and walk the stage with their parents watching them, although the ceremony wouldn’t take place until summertime.
Superintendent Phyllis Yates gave an update on remote learning during the meeting. In the past week, the instructional time was reduced from 3 and a half hours to two hours per day and made Fridays catch-up days for students and teachers.
Yates said the Child Nutrition program has served close to 90,000 meals in the last 29 days, which she found to be phenomenal.
According to Yates, they plan to continue the program until the last day of school for student which is May 28.
Yates said there has also been discussion about providing funding for buses to be able to deliver food this summer as well as part of the school system’s normal summer feeding program.
The next regularly scheduled meeting for the BOE is Monday, June 1 at 6 p.m. which will be held either at the Central Support Services Annex or electronically.
