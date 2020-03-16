ASHE COUNTY — As the world grapples with the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic, agencies, organizations and communities in Ashe County have made adjustments to prevent the spread of the potentially deadly disease.
As of Tuesday, March 17, there were 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to NC DHHS. This includes a presumptive positive in Watauga County, according to AppHealthCare. Presumptive and confirmed positive cases are in Watauga, Wake, Iredell, Forsyth, Durham, Johnston, Chatham, Harnett, Wilson, Sampson, Wayne, Onslow, Craven, Brunswick, Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties.
Organizations from the international to the local level are encouraging people who feel sick or are symptomatic to stay home and receive medical treatment.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Saturday, March 14, mandating the cancelation of events of 100 people or more, because, he said, venues were not heeding guidance recommending this.
Cooper later ordered March 17 the barring of dine-in options for restaurants. Takeout and delivery orders will continue.
Government
At the Ashe County Board of Commissioners meeting Monday, March 16, Ashe County Manager Adam Stumb presented operational changes to county locations and organizations.
The Ashe County Courthouse will remain open as usual, but residents are encouraged to take advantage of online resources or to call the needed office.
North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley announced in a press conference Friday, March 13, they are recommending all cases at the District and Superior Court levels be continued for at least one month. Beasley said it is in the public’s best interest to reduce large gatherings, and this was how the court system can support that.
The Ashe County Airport will remain open, as will the animal shelter, tax office and the landfill and convenience sites. Stumb noted it is asked that people call ahead before visiting the animal shelter, and environmental services staff are directed to limit contact with the public.
The Town of West Jefferson announced March 16 it would be closing Town Hall to the public from March 17-31. Utility payments can still be made via the drop box located inside the first set of double doors at Town Hall using check, correct change or mail payments, and other business with the town, where possible, can be done by calling the town offices at (336) 246-3551 during normal business hours.
At the Jefferson Board of Aldermen meeting March 16, the board voted unanimously to close Jefferson Town Hall to the public. As in West Jefferson, Jefferson Town Hall will continue to operate and fulfill its normal duties, and can be reached at (336) 846-9368.
According to Lansing Town Clerk Marcy Little, Lansing Town Hall will remain open, noting it usually just her and there is little foot traffic. She added it is being recommended people do things over the phone at (336) 384-3938 or via the drop box located out front. No decisions have been yet made about scheduled activities in the barn in Lansing Creeper Trail Park.
Healthcare
On March 12, Ashe Memorial Hospital’s expanded visitor restrictions went into effect. The hospital asks that those who are not members of a patient’s immediate family refrain from visiting unless absolutely necessary, regardless of the visitor’s age or health status.
Local assisted living centers Margate Health and Rehabilitation Center and Forest Ridge Assisted Living have enforced visitation restrictions to protect residents from possible exposure to COVID-19.
Margate announced they are limiting visitation, making exceptions for cases involving significant issues, emergencies and terminally ill residents.
Forest Ridge Assisted Living announced that all visitation has been restricted, at any Ridge Care Senior Living’s assisted living and memory care communities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia. Exceptions to these restrictions will only be made for extenuating circumstances and must be approved and scheduled by each community’s executive director. These restrictions will remain in place until further notice.
Recreation and Entertainment
The Ashe County Public Library announced March 17 it will be closed March 18 until at least March 30, as well as canceling all events, reservations for meeting rooms and the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.
Ashe County Arts Council Executive Director Jeff Fissel said the Arts Council is being patient and examining all possibilities for upcoming events. Fissel said concerts and events such as Spring Fest may have to be postponed or canceled, but it is too early to make those decisions. Rebecca Herman said the Ashe County Little Theatre has postponed their next production, “Who’s On First?,” with no new date yet set.
The Florence Thomas Art School announced March 17 it will be closed until April 1. The annual Flapjack Breakfast Fundraiser, all classes and scheduled events have been postponed.
Ashe County Parks and Recreation has suspended all sports leagues until further notice, refunds will be considered if leagues are eventually canceled. At the same time, Ashe Park will remain open, with extra cleaning measures put in place and visitors being encouraged to practice social distancing.
In line with major sports leagues around the world, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced Thursday, March 12, it would suspend high school athletics until at least Monday, April 6. At least 40 contests for Huskies teams will be canceled.
The gym and workout room at Family Central will be closed until further notice. Little’s Health and Fitness announced March 16 it will be limiting staffed hours and will not be accepting new members, current members will continue to have access via key fob. Ashe Crossfit announced it will not be allowing drop-ins for classes.
MerleFest 2020 was canceled Friday, March 13, a decision made in collaboration with the town of Wilkesboro. Additional information can be found at www.merlefest.org/merlefest-2020-cancelled/ or by contacting Wilkes Community College organizers at merlefest@wilkescc.edu or by phone at (800) 343-7857.
Grandfather Mountain closed for two weeks, effective Sunday, March 15. The closure means the park will prohibit public access, including from the main entrance gate and hiking trails.
During Grandfather Mountain’s closure, the park will maintain a level of staffing on site, including animal habitat keepers, maintenance, administration and security, while strictly adhering to guidelines and recommendations from Centers for Disease Control, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and local officials.
Emergency Services
The Ashe County Sheriff’s Office has been preparing for COVID-19 for more than three weeks, according to Ashe County Sheriff Phil Howell. Worried about any potential problems in the confines of the Ashe County Detention Center, new inmates are being quarantined for anywhere from 15 to 30 days upon arrival.
Air filters have been added in between the Detention Center’s four pods, hopefully keeping any disease contained should it arrive. With the exception of attorney-client meetings, all visitations at the jail are done via video call.
Deputies are now doing as much as they can remotely, asking for pictures to be sent and reports over the phone as a way to cut down on potential infection. Officers have also been instructed to avoid entering confined spaces, instead opting to conduct business outside.
Ashe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patty Gambill stated, “AppHealthCare Director Jen Greene and I have been holding Community Partners meetings for the last two weeks with various organizations and groups including the hospital, sheriff’s office, school system, long term care facilities, assisted living facilities, group homes and emergency services. I’ve also met with the fire rescue association. Both AppHealthCare and Ashe County Emergency Management have been distributing guidance from the CDC and NCDHHS for several weeks. Our dispatch center and emergency services organizations will be following those established guidelines which are centered around Infection Control, Workplace Protection, Community Mitigation Activities and Exposures.” She added citizens can call (866) 462-3821 for more information.
Education
Schools across the state at every level are shut down, following the executive order from Cooper. All schools in Ashe County are closed until at least March 30.
Before Cooper’s order, the University of North Carolina system had already begun closing colleges around the state, transitioning to an online-based curriculum.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates on this story as they are made available.
Bailey Little contributed reporting to this story.
