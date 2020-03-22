As part of Ashe County’s response to address the global COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) outbreak, Ashe County Board of Commissioners Chairman Todd McNeill today declared a State of Emergency in Ashe County, North Carolina scheduled to take effect at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22.
The purpose of the declaration is to make additional resources available, formalize emergency actions already underway across multiple local and state agencies, and help Ashe County prepare for the possibility of the arrival and spread of COVID-19. It is important to note that this proclamation is preventative in nature, as at this time Ashe County has no positive cases of COVID-19.
Today’s proclamation was made after careful consideration following ongoing consultation with public health officials and builds on work already underway by Ashe County Emergency Management, AppHealthCare and a host of other agencies and community partners, which have been meeting regularly to craft an appropriate local response to the threat of COVID-19 since January.
Important to note is that, aside from some local county office closures (link to details below), the declaration of this State of Emergency in Ashe County will have little impact on the day-to-day lives of Ashe residents. The declaration of a State of Emergency simply provides the framework and authority for the Ashe County Emergency Operations Center to fully operate and effectively respond to the evolving COVID-19 situation.
Having this State of Emergency in place will allow Ashe County to access additional resources and responses in the event of positive cases of COVID-19 in Ashe County.
A copy of today’s Emergency Proclamation can be found HERE
A list of Ashe County office closures can be found HERE
