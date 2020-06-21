WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Democratic Party will be holding their June meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23.
The meeting will take place in the upper shelter at West Jefferson Park.
There will be discussion about the party's new headquarters for the upcoming election and plans for reaching out to voters.
Those who attend may bring take-out and come early to picnic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.