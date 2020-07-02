No Christmas in July, no problem. The Ashe County GOP will still have a presence in downtown West Jefferson on Saturday, July 4.
A voter registration table along with merchandise from HQ will be available from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. beside of Mountain View TV & Satellite Center located at 607 S. Jefferson Ave.
Volunteers are needed to work any shift they are able. If interested, call GOP Headquarters at (336) 846-1657 and leave your name, number and time you will be available.
This will be a great opportunity for candidates to meet and greet the public, and of course social distancing requirements will be met.
