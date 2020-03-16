Ashe County Courthouse:
Offices in the courthouse are open but residents and visitors are encouraged to take advantage of online resources or call the needed office. If residents feel sick or feverish they are encouraged not to enter the courthouse or any other county offices.
Parks and Recreation:
All sports leagues are postponed until further notice. Any necessary refunds will be considered if leagues are eventually canceled. The gym and workout room located inside Family Central will be closed until further notice.
Ashe County Park in Jefferson is currently open and extra cleaning measures are being taken. All visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing.
Animal Control:
The animal shelter is open but any visitors are asked to call the shelter before entering the facilities. Animal related calls will be responded to as normal.
Building and Inspection:
Inspectors will continue making inspections and permits will be issued. Contractors and homeowners are encouraged to call or email for inspections. Staff will also call prior to making inspections and ask about individuals that are sick at home.
Agricultural Extension:
Afterschool employees will report for training during the week.
Tax Office:
The office is open and people are encouraged to use online access for the tax department and its services.
Airport:
The airport remains open.
