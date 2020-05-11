WEST JEFFERSON — In accordance with North Carolina’s plan for phased reopening, Ashe County Public Library plans to resume limited public services on May 19.
The library encourages patrons to adhere to the guidelines for the relaxed Stay at Home Order. When you must leave home, Know Your Ws: wear a cloth face covering, wait six feet apart and wash your hands often or use sanitizer.
In phase one of our reopening plan the library building remains closed to the public, but curbside delivery of library materials and printed items will be offered Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Below is a list of services available at the library and via our digital collections. We encourage you to connect with us on social media and contact us through phone and email if you need information. We are saddened by the need to be physically distant from our patrons but are confident we can find alternate ways to serve our beloved community during this time of crisis.
CONNECT WITH US
Ashe County Public Library Online: https://arlibrary.libguides.com/acpl-online
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ourstorieslastforever/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Ashe-County-Public-Library-379422518832559/
Email: ashereference@arlibrary.org or arly@arlibrary.org
Phone: (336) 846-2041 x105 for questions about kids events and materials or (336) 846-2041 x111 for everything else
INFORMATION YOU MAY NEED TO KNOW
• Currently, due dates for all library materials have been extended until June 30.
• If you would like to return items you have checked out from the library, you may return them to the book drop located at the front of the library.
• All events and meetings scheduled to take place in the library have been canceled through June 30.
• All appointments for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program have been canceled. We do not know whether or not we will be able to resume this service in 2020.
• If you do not have a library card and would like to request one, visit https://appalachian.nccardinal.org/eg/opac/register and complete all required fields in the form. A library staff member will contact you during service hours to verify additional information so we can activate your account.
SERVICES AVAILABLE AT THE LIBRARY BEGINNING MAY 19
Wi-Fi
• Wi-Fi will be available in the library parking lot 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Reference Assistance & Readers Advisory
• Librarians will answer questions, locate information, help you navigate our online collections, and more when they are available. Contact us by phone or email for assistance.
Curbside Delivery of Library Materials
• Contactless curbside delivery of library materials is available Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
• Patrons must place materials on hold either online or by calling the library during our limited open hours.
• Patrons will be notified when their items are ready to be picked up.
Curbside Delivery of Printed Items
• Contactless curbside delivery of printed items is available Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
• Information for requesting print services can be found on the library’s website or by calling our reference line (336) 846-2041 x111
VIRTUAL RESOURCES, SERVICES AND EVENTS
Visit the Ashe County Public Library Online website for a full list of online collections and resources, awesome activities and virtual events for kids, important information and virtual events for adults, the latest library news and more. While library services remain limited due to the impact of COVID-19, we will endeavor to make this virtual space as welcoming as our brick-and-mortar building.
Visit us at https://arlibrary.libguides.com/acpl-online for reliable information and valuable (but free) resources. A few examples of what you’ll find here are Maker Monday Home Challenges and the Stay Home & Read challenge for kids; Ashe Seed Library By Mail; COVID-19 Tax Relief and Economic Impact Payments; and a list of where to find ebooks, audiobooks, and films in our digital collections.
LOOKING AHEAD
We will still offer summer learning programs for children and teens, but they are going to look a bit different! We hope to combine the best aspects of our traditional summer reading programs with virtual and remote techniques to encourage kids to enjoy reading and keep learning throughout the summer months. Other scheduled events, such as our Saving Seeds Mini Conference, will also be held online. We hope you will let us know what kinds of virtual events you really hope to see and which ones you hope to never see again.
