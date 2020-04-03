JEFFERSON — Ashe County Schools wrapped up their first week of required remote learning on Friday, April 3. Superintendent Phyllis Yates continues to provide updates for students and families through Connect 5 phone calls each evening.
Important information regarding graduation requirements for the Class of 2020 is available by visiting the ASC website at www.asheschools.org.
A full list of the graduation requirements determined by the state can be accessed by clicking the link featured on the alert message that becomes available upon visiting the website.
In her evening message on April 2, Yates said that the school system does not wish to create more stress and the basic plan is for students to complete approximately 3.5 hours of instruction per day.
According to Yates, the allotted time includes a mixture of instructional videos, practice, reading and writing and the use of additional programs and games.
Daily instruction for students can be spread throughout each day to allow time for breaks that students would experience during a typical school day to prevent them from feeling overwhelmed.
"This is only week one of a challenging transition. The transformation from traditional face to face to online instruction happened dramatically," Yates said in the message.
Parents are asked to contact their child's teacher for respectful conversation if any concerns arise during the first two weeks of remote learning.
"Students are used to the face to face time, hugs, word of praise, general guidance and consistent support from their teachers. Our teachers also miss this face to face interaction as it is often how they gage their instruction," Yates said. "These are historic times—we get new information every day and we make adaptions—we will figure this out together."
In Friday's message, Yates addressed AppHealthCare's press release regarding the first positive case in Ashe County.
"As I know you’ve heard by now, Ashe County got its first confirmed case of COVID-19 today. Healthcare professionals forecast that the peak of the coronavirus will be in late April," Yates said in the message. "Let’s all make good decisions—stay home, wash your hands often and clean common surfaces frequently."
Yates reminded students and their parents in the message that there are only four more required instructional days until the observation of Spring Break.
"Teachers, students and parents—you need a break. It has been a busy, stressful week for everyone, so let’s use the weekend to unwind and relax—forget about school. It’s important to keep everyone healthy and well-rested," Yates said.
The Child Nutrition program, which has been delivering meals to students' residence via bus routes which leave their respective schools at 10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday, continues to provide over 1,000 meals each day.
Yates said the numbers continue to grow daily and she hopes all dedicated workers and volunteers involved with Child Nutrition get some well-deserved rest over the weekend.
Any additional information regarding the school system's response, services provided or resources for remote learning is also available at the school system's website.
