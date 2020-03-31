JEFFERSON — Ashe County Schools students and teachers are making the transition to remote learning after Governor Roy Cooper announced March 23 that all NC K-12 public schools will remain closed until May 15.
Superintendent Phyllis Yates continues to keep students and families informed each evening with a Connect 5 phone call.
Mandatory remote learning instruction for all students began Monday, March 30 through online instruction. Teachers have also assembled paper packets for students who do not have access to the internet at their homes.
Yates said in her message on March 31 that this is a learning curve for both teachers and students and it is hard to judge what is too much or not enough when it has only been two days.
"Transitions are tough even in normal times. Just know our teachers love your children and they are working hard to do what is best for them," Yates said in the message.
Yates also announced that EOCs and EOGs have been waived for the school year, which helps relieve the stress and pressures of testing. Teachers will still continue to help students through the NC standards and provide feedback via remote learning, according to Yates.
Yates asks that students and their families observe the stay-at-home order from the governor and this preventative measure is important to follow to prevent getting or spreading the virus.
"Other good news from the Governor today—he issued an order prohibiting all utilities from cutting off services for 60 days for non-payment and banks cannot charge any penalty fees for 60 days as well," Yates said in the message.
March 31 was day 11 for the Child Nutrition program and 1730 breakfast and 1730 lunch meals were served.
"We have so many wonderful people helping with meals in addition to our CN ladies, bus drivers and TAs. Office staff from all the elementary schools and teachers from all schools are volunteering to ride the bus to assist in meal delivery," Yates said. "Kudos to these folks."
Yates will continue to provide updates through Connect 5 calls each evening and additional information and resources for remote learning instruction are available at the ACS website at www.asheschools.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.