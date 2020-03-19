JEFFERSON — While schools may be closed for now, Superintendent Phyllis Yates is still staying in touch with students and parents through Connect5 phone calls each evening with updates.
"Things have stayed mostly status quo for today which is encouraging. It is my understanding that we are to hear more on school closings in the near future," Yates said in the message for March 19.
According to Yates, Ashe County High School Principal Amanda Hipp and teachers ask for all high school students who have computer access to check their email daily.
March 19 was also the third day of the free breakfast and lunches being provided to students ages 18 and younger through the Child Nutrition program.
"Our ladies continue to work hard to provide meals. They served 718 breakfast and 718 lunch meals today," Yates said in the message. "A big thank you to everyone who is helping to deliver meals to those who are unable to come to the school."
Yates also said the bus delivery will be operational next week.
In closing, she said teachers are continuing to contact students and asked parents to hang in there.
Students and parents can contact their school with any questions or concerns between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. during this time.
All Connect5 messages to date and any available updates are available at the Ashe County Schools' website at asheschools.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.