JEFFERSON — Considering the rapidly evolving public health situation, the Ashe County Clerk of Superior Court’s Office has taken steps to allow the public and court personnel to practice social distancing and other preventative measures recommended by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the Center for Disease Control.
Ashe County Clerk of Superior Court Pam Barlow is asking the public to contact the clerk’s office before coming in as there are many actions that can be handled remotely.
The clerk’s office now has a public email address to utilize that will allow the public, lawyers and agencies to email questions to the clerk’s office. This address is ashe.clerk@nccourts.org.
In addition, the public is also encouraged to go to nccourts.gov/services to determine if their court business can be conducted remotely, pay some fees/fines and to sign up for notifications of pending court dates.
The Clerk of Superior Court’s Office is open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.; however, we are asking people to stay away from the courthouse unless they have essential or emergency matters with the courts.
At this time all estates/probate matters are be handled by appointment only. The public can call (336) 219-1400 to make an appointment with the estates department.
Anyone with a cough, fever or shortness of breath should not enter the Ashe County Courthouse.
