Editor's Note

These results were updated at 9:20 p.m. to accurately reflect the number of votes received for Charles Caudill as Jefferson alderman. 

Check this page for unofficial Ashe County election results as they are reported by municipal precincts tonight. Polls close at 7:30 p.m.

Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on the ballot.

Update: As of 8:05 p.m.

All three precincts reporting. 

West Jefferson Board of Aldermen — two seats

Rusty Barr 150, Jeffrey Caudill 13, Laura McPherson 18, Crystal Miller 80, Christopher Neaves 29, Grant Price 67, write-in 1

West Jefferson Mayor — one seat

Tom Hartman 151, write-in 11

Jefferson Board of Aldermen — two seats

Cathy Ballou 29, Charles Caudill 34, write-in 2

Jefferson Mayor — one seat

Bluferd Eldreth 20, Mike Spencer 18, write-in 2

Lansing Board of Aldermen — two seats

Jim Blevins 17, Tina Greer 6, Tom Richardson 22, write-in 0

Lansing Alderman — unexpired term ending 2021

Cheyenne Blevins 24, write-in 0

Lansing Mayor

Mack Powers 24, write-in 0

