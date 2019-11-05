Check this page for unofficial Ashe County election results as they are reported by municipal precincts tonight. Polls close at 7:30 p.m.
Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on the ballot.
Update: As of 8:05 p.m.
All three precincts reporting.
West Jefferson Board of Aldermen — two seats
Rusty Barr 150, Jeffrey Caudill 13, Laura McPherson 18, Crystal Miller 80, Christopher Neaves 29, Grant Price 67, write-in 1
West Jefferson Mayor — one seat
Tom Hartman 151, write-in 11
Jefferson Board of Aldermen — two seats
Cathy Ballou 29, Charles Caudill 34, write-in 2
Jefferson Mayor — one seat
Bluferd Eldreth 20, Mike Spencer 18, write-in 2
Lansing Board of Aldermen — two seats
Jim Blevins 17, Tina Greer 6, Tom Richardson 22, write-in 0
Lansing Alderman — unexpired term ending 2021
Cheyenne Blevins 24, write-in 0
Lansing Mayor
Mack Powers 24, write-in 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.