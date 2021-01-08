ASHE — The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. is calling for a total accumulation of 4-8 inches in Ashe as a winter storm moves through much of the High Country.
Snow is expected for North Carolina and Southern Virginia through today including the counties of Ashe, Alleghany, Surry, Stokes, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin, Grayson, Carroll and Patrick. Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Danbury, Boone, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax and Stuart
Here are the businesses and institutions that are closed or have delayed opening.
AppHealthCare
Ashe County offices are closed and Watauga County offices delayed opening until 10 a.m. on Jan. 8.
Ashe County Arts Council
The Ashe Arts Center is closed on Jan. 8.
Ashe County Chamber of Commerce
The Chamber will be closed Jan. 8 due to inclement weather.
Ashe County Government
All Ashe County offices are closed Friday, Jan. 8 due to the weather.
Ashe County Parks and Recreation
Due to inclement weather, Ashe County Parks and Recreation is closed Jan. 8.
Ashe County Public Library
Ashe County Public Library, as well as Watauga and Wilkes County locations are closed on Jan. 8.
Ashe County Schools
ACS announced on the morning of Jan. 8 that they decided to close for students with no remote instruction. There will be no virtual classes or homework and it is an option workday for teachers and staff.
Ashe County Transportation Authority
ACTA is closed Jan. 8 due to weather conditions.
LifeStore Insurance
LifeStore Insurance offices in both Ashe and Watauga Counties delayed opening until 9 a.m. on Jan. 8.
The Salvation Army Family Store of Ashe County
The Salvation Army Family Store will be closed Jan. 8 due to the winter storm and re-open Saturday, Jan. 9 at 10 a.m.
Wilkes Community College
All WCC campuses are closed for day and evening classes on Jan. 8. Students are asked to check Moodle for virtual assignments.
The issued Winter Storm Warning Remains in effect until midnight on Jan. 9.
Heavy wet snow expected is expected with total snow accumulations of 3-
5 inches, with up to 8 inches in the mountains. Expect temperatures between 28 and 33
degrees. Travel could be difficult especially in the higher
elevations.
Precautionary/Preparedness actions: If drivers must travel, keep extra food, water and a blanket in the vehicle in case of an emergency.
Report snow accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at 1 (866) 215-4324. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg, Va., Facebook or tweet your report using #nwsrnk.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/rnk.
