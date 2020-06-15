The June meeting of the Ashe County Republican Party will take place on June 16 at 6 p.m. in the parking lot at Ashe GOP Headquarters located at 409 S. Main Street in Jefferson.
This tailgate cook out meeting will take place rain or shine and after such a long shut down, the Ashe GOP made the decision to continue with plans. Several members will be bringing canopy tents for shelter and others who have one are asked to please bring it.
Several candidates are planning to join and a group of women from Alleghany County will be attending to raise funds by selling Trump coffee baskets.
