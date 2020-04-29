WEST JEFFERSON —In appreciation for the selfless service of those on the front lines of healthcare and safety working to keep Ashe County safe, McDonald’s in West Jefferson is offering free “Thank You Meals.”
The offer began on April 22 and will run through May 5. Ashe County’s law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics/EMTs, medical office staff, doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and all health department and hospital staff can stop by the McDonald’s in West Jefferson to receive a free “Thank You Meal.”
“We are inspired by the ways Ashe County has come together during these uncertain times, and we’re particularly grateful for the first responders and healthcare workers who are helping to keep us safe,” said Don Moore, who owns the local McDonald’s with his wife, MaryAnne Moore.
Those who qualify for the “Thank You Meal” may choose either a special Breakfast Thank You Meal, or a Lunch/Dinner Thank You Meal:
Breakfast
A choice of an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles, or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.
Lunch and Dinner
A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets®, or a Filet-O-Fish. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.
This offer is valid every day through the McDonald’s Drive-Thru or Carry-Out service.
“MaryAnne and I are so appreciative of our local healthcare workers and first responders, who are committed to our community’s health and safety. We hope our ‘Thank You Meal.’ served in our iconic red box, can offer a simple, feel good moment to the men and women keeping us all safe during these difficult times,” Moore said.
The Moores’ other efforts to support Ashe County during the pandemic include keeping their business open to provide meals to the community and, as one of the county’s largest employers, continuing to provide employment to their 100-plus employees.
“We are operating with full staffing levels just as we were prior to the pandemic, and are continuing to hire,” Moore said. “We are proud of our McDonald’s employees and their families, and we salute their hard work and dedication, making it possible to serve Ashe County with delicious and nutritious meals.”
The Moores also continue to offer their free “Student Meals” for all Ashe County K-6 students, serving many thousands of these meals during the last month.
The Student Meal program will be extended another month, ending at the end of the school year in May.
“Our Student Meal program has been so successful, and we have been proud to offer these meals every day over the last month, in coordination with Ashe County Schools,” Moore said.
