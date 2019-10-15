ASHE COUNTY — Ashe County has been placed under a high wind advisory from 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 to 11 a.m. the next day. The National Weather Service has also placed 24 other counties in North Carolina and Virginia under the advisory.
According to the NWS, northwest winds ranging from 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 mph will blanket the area.
The NWS advisory announcement states, "Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, including any remaining summertime items such as patio furniture. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."
The NWS also advises that high profile vehicles will be susceptible to the winds, especially vehicles traveling along southwest-to-northeast oriented sections of roadway.
