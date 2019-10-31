ASHE COUNTY — Ashe County has been placed under a high wind advisory from 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 to 6 a.m. the next day. The National Weather Service has also placed 5 other counties in North Carolina and Virginia under the advisory.
According to the NWS, northwest winds ranging from 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 mph will blanket the area.
The NWS warning announcement states, "damaging winds may occur ahead of the front with a line of showers and storms."
The organization added that the wind can be damaging to trees, power lines and other things in its path, while travel will be difficult.
The NWS also placed Ashe County under a hazardsous weather outlook for the same times. They warn of thunderstorms, localized flooding and dangerous winds.
